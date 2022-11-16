By Sunday Ani

A pan-Igbo socio-political organisation, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has said that Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo has “proven that he has lost understanding of priorities”, urging him to first take Anambra State to the Dubai status he has been promising the people during all his electioneering campaigns since he left office as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The SERG was reacting to comments credited to Governor Soludo, who attacked Peter Obi, saying that the Labour Party presidential candidate cannot win in 2023.

In a statement issued by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the SERG regretted that it was not the first time predictions on Peter Obi’s victory at elections came and failed.

Ezugwu said: “it was common knowledge in Anambra State in the build up to the 2010 governorship election that the popular prediction was that Professor Soludo as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would defeat Peter Obi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“In fact, most prominent Anambra people predicted that Peter Obi won’t win a second tenure even before the governorship primary.

“But on February 7, 2010, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Peter Obi the winner of the 2010 Anambra State Gubernatorial election, where he roundly defeated his former school mate at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

“So, Governor Soludo knows that his predictions against Peter Obi have never come to pass, not even his own election victory prediction in 2010”, he said.

He urged Soludo to face his job of governing Anambra and ensuring that all his campaign promises to his people on “Soludo Solution” and on his ability to turn Anambra State into a “Dubai” overnight come to pass.

Ezugwu said: “So far, Soludo has not been able to solve a single major problem of Anambra State since he assumed office. As a matter of fact, his administration has turned Anambra into one of the unsafest states in Nigeria going by recent security realities, including the consistent attacks on Soludo’s hometown.

“His approach to solving security problems in Anambra State has so far failed to yield any results. It has rather aggravated the security situation. Soludo claimed that Peter Obi cannot win because the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks requisite structures to win the 2023 election.

“For us, the sudden outburst of Governor Soludo against Peter Obi can only be explained as outright jealousy having seen the unimagined rising profile of the Labour Party presidential candidate.”

He said the current support being enjoyed by Peter Obi in the region was spurred by people from outside Igbo land, like the Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, whose leader, Ayo Adebanjo began the clamour for a president of Nigeria of South East extraction even before the presidential primary elections.

The same, he said was the case in the North with northern groups, including Unified Northern Ni-geria Youth Forum (UNNYF), whose Director General of the group, Dr. Ibrahim Bature on March 21, 2022 told journalists during the group’s road walk in Minna, Niger State capital, calling on Nigerians to support Igbo man for Presidency come 2023 for fairness and justice.

“Peter Obi is running for the President of Nigeria, not the President of Igbos. So, to measure Peter Obi’s presidential victory from the lens of Igbo votes like Governor Soludo is the most myopic political calculation.

“In any case, power belongs to God and He gives and takes away power from individuals at will and no individual can arrogate to himself the power to determine whom God has chosen to make the President of Nigeria in 2023.”