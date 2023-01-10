From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The federal government and security agencies have been alerted that terrorism will threaten the conduct of the 2023 elections in North East of Nigeria, except a proactive, context-specific security plan is designed for the region.

The warning was given by the Conflict Research Network, West Africa (CORN West Africa) at a research colloquium webinar themed: “Nigeria Decides 2023: Conducting Elections in Context of Political Violence and State Fragility.’

The CORN West Africa is a knowledge platform and academic community for scholars based in institutions in West Africa, who are working in the field of peace, security, and political violence with a growing network of more than 150 members across 35 institutions in West Africa.

Speaking on the topic, “Election amid Terror: Terrorism and the 2023 Elections in Nigeria’s North East”, Dr Babayo Sule of the Department of International Relations, Federal University of Kashere, Gombe state and member Conflict Research Network, West Africa stated that improved security of lives and properties before the elections in North East will encourage people to come out to vote.

According to him, terrorism remains a major threat to the conduct of the 2023 elections in the North East, arguing that elections may not hold in areas under the control of terror groups in the North East except if a counter-terrorism campaign is stepped up to clear the way.

The government he said must “significantly reduce the areas that are under the control and influence of Boko Haram before the 2023 general elections. Extra security personnel should be deployed to ensure the safety of lives, properties, INEC officials and electoral materials.”

He noted that many areas in the North East remain inaccessible while several people have been internally displaced which will impact their participation in the elections.

“On Election Day, in 2015, the Boko Haram terrorists coordinated multiple attacks on polling units in Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno and Adamawa killing election officials while destroying electoral materials. Voters were killed while the electorates dispersed and never returned to cast their votes in the affected areas. Because of the activities of the insurgents, several remote areas could not be accessed and transporting election materials proved impossible. Elections did not take place in the 16 LGs under the control of Boko Haram.

“The Islamic State in the West Africa Province and the Boko Haram insurgency keep growing in the North East. There are several flashpoints that could be difficult to reach with electoral materials because Boko Haram/ISWAP may attack or destroy the materials there. The process may disenfranchise many voters in North East even though, the turnout in the 2015 and 2019 General Elections in the North East appears encouraging compared to other geo-political zones, especially, in the South. Counter Terrorist Military Operations against Boko Haram have reduced the areas controlled by the terrorist group, but it is far from being curtailed.

“The evidence we have gathered so far shows Boko Haram still has the capacity to block the distribution of election materials in some flashpoint areas, ostracising voters for fear of attacks, and killings and destruction of properties during the forthcoming 2023 Election.”

While speaking, the Director of CORN WEST Africa, Dr Tarila Marclint Ebiede, stated that “Nigeria is struggling with different forms of insecurity and violent conflicts that may affect the credibility of the elections in some regions such as the North East, and North West where there are ongoing conflicts”.

“Regions such as the South East also struggle with issues of insecurity associated with secessionists agitations. In the Niger Delta, armed groups still operate in rural communities. We cannot go into an election as important as the 2023 general elections without reflecting on these issues and how to limit their impact on our democratic process. Hence, the colloquium series provides this opportunity for scholars to use their research on these different forms of conflicts to inform policymakers and advocacy groups on why it is important to pay attention to these issues, what to do to overcome these issues and provide policy recommendations on how to improve Nigeria’s democracy.”

In his opening remarks Dr Ukoha Ukiwo, who is the Technical Lead of Managing Conflict in Nigeria Programme, stated that political actors in Nigeria pay lip service to pacts of non-violence thereby staining the electoral process with conflict, violence and implications for the credibility of the 2023 elections.

“The problem, however, is that political actors still pay lip service to pacts of non-violence, there has been a breakdown in consociationalism and power-sharing arrangements, non-completion of institutional reforms and challenges of implementation, state fragility and capacity issues on the part of electoral institutions and security agencies.”