From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would fix and move Nigeria forward if elected.

Speaking at the APC campaign rally at Ogoja at the weekend, Ayade, who is also the APC senatorial candidate for Cross River North, said Tinubu is a man who has got capacity and has been invited at this time to do all he can to see to the growth of Nigeria.

According to him, “the APC Presidential candidate can fix Nigeria because he comes with experience and he is an experiential architect with eyes-on and hands-on. Tinubu would make the infrastructural and economic development of Cross River a priority if elected.

“It is the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce a president. Nigeria must remain one and the indivisibility of Nigeria is based on the principle of justice.

” It is also based on that sense of justice that I ask you to vote Distinguished Senator (Prince Otu) as the next Governor of Cross River state because it is the turn of Southern Cross River to produce a governor.”

Explaining that Tinubu’s presidency would be of immense benefit to Cross Riverians, Ayade said: “Let’s support Tinubu to become president of Nigeria so that the Bakassi Deep Seaport can be constructed.”