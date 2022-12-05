By Sunday Ani

An independent research think-tank based in the United States of America, with a special interest in democratic governance, human rights and citizen participation, Nigeriansdecide.com, has concluded all arrangements to launch an online poll to determine and predict the possible direction and outcome of the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by the agency’s project director, Princess Amahle Annika, a copy of which was made available to the Daily Sun.

She expressed joy for being part of the historical exercise as Nigeria transits from democracy to democracy, describing it as encouraging and commending Nigerians for the journey so far.

“We are glad to launch Nigeriansdecide.com, a United States of America based non-profit and independent research think-tank. We conduct opinion polls on matters of public policy, like public engagement and participation in democratic exercise,” she added.

Princess Annika noted that as an agency with the sole aim of ensuring excellence in the promotion of credible elections, participatory democracy, human rights, and strengthening of governance institutions for the consolidation of democracy practice around the world, Nigeria is of a great interest to them because of its position as the most populous black nation in the world as well as Africa’s second largest economy.

On how the online poll works, she advised the public to visit their website, Nigeransdecide.com, using computers or mobile devices.

“Click on poll at the menu top left to see a preview of presidential candidates, gubernatorial candidates, senatorial candidates, House of Representatives candidates and House of Assembly candidates respectively.

“Click on any of the above previews to vote for any candidates of your choice. Or visit the homepage, scroll to “Vote for the candidates of your choice” and click on the candidates button, then follow instructions to vote for the actual candidates of your choice. Ensure that you submit your vote properly because there will be no room for double voting,” she explained.

She also noted that the poll had no connection or relationship or link with any politician or organisation interested in Nigeria politics, but purely for data collection, adding that the organisation’s credibility around the world speaks volumes for it.

She advised Nigerians of voting age, 18 years and above, to actively participate in the online poll exercise, saying, “The process is very easy, simple and highly secured to ensure accuracy and standard.”