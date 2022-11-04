By Sunday Ani

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State, Sen hope Uzodinma on Special duties and political intelligence, Chief Regis Ifeanyi Uwakwe has said that going by the achievements of the current administration, the Imo Chief Executive deserves a second term.

He said Governor Uzodimma has earned the full support of his people after

working so hard for the people of the state.

Chief Uwakwe made this assertion in far away Houston, Texas USA where he celebrated his 65th Birthday with his family, friends, former class mates, Imo community and other Nigerians. He made this claim at the Houston at the Club 042 Central Houston, in Houston Texas where the reception held.

He based his assertion on the relative success of the 3R Mantra of the administration.

Uwakwe said the major reconstruction of roads in both the state capital and rural areas(305 wards) bear testimony to the great work Governor Uzodimma is doing in the state including the massive reconstruction of Owerri urban roads and the use of the Balloon technology to control flood in the Chukwuma Nwoha axis of the state capital.

He said the state governor has promised to extend the Balloon technology to the Akwakuma/Amakaohia axis to control the perennial flooding in the area.

On Recovery of the state’s assets, he told his audience that Governor Uzodinma’s administration has recovered both government and private properties coveted by the previous administration in the state. A committee which was set up to administer and ensure that recovered properties are returned to their legitimate owners are on the verge of completing their assignment.

On Rehabilitation of dilapidated infrastructure, the current government, he said has made its mark.

“Generally, the road revolution going on in the state especially on federal Roads have been completed and commissioned by President M. Buhari (the Owerri/Orlu, Owerri/Okigwe roads phase 1; and the ongoing Owerri -Mbaise-Umuahia roads) cannot be over emphasised. These roads come with drainages and street lights. More than 300 other state roads including the 5km per 305 wards roads have been completed. Even construction works are ongoing for the notorious mgbee – Akokwa”, he said.

The Special Adviser who is from Ehime Mbano told his audience that it takes him less than 35 minutes to get to Ehime Mbano from Owerri using the Newly constructed Owerri/Okigwe Rd phase 1,a journey that usually takes one hour thirty minutes previously.

He said Imo is safer today than before through the ingenuity of Governor Uzodinma in collaboration with various security agencies.

On the issue of insecurity in some bad spots in orlu zone, he acknowledged that more efforts are being put in place to totally secure the state.

He assured people of the state of safety during the Yuletide Celebrations, saying the Imo state government has elaborate security arrangements for the period.

Chief Uwakwe said that the Imo State government is not unaware of the bad press it enjoys in the hands of disgruntled opposition who do not believe in constructive criticism but thinks that lies and propaganda can win them over to the people of Imo who are impressed with the performance of the current administration.

He said no administration in the history of the state has posted the record of totally reconstructing federal roads in the state and that he stands to be faulted.