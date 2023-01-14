From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Chika Malami, SAN, have urged the people of Warra and Ngaski, in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship candidate of the party in the state, Dr Nasir Idris, in the forthcoming general elections.

They stated this during the APC campaign in the area, which was attended by the former Governor of the state, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, and many chieftains of the party.

The campaign train was surrounded by a mammoth crowd as the Ngaski town stood still for people to watch the eminent personalities campaigning in their domain.

While addressing the crowd, Bagudu informed them that President Buhari has anointed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential candidate of the party.

He said: “Mr President, President Muhammadu Buhari asked me to tell you that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is his candidate. We should all vote for him. And Dr Nasir Idris is the Governorship candidate of our party in the state.

‘So,I urge all our people in Ngaski, Warra to go and collect your PVCs and come out en mass to vote for all the party’s candidates from the governor to Senator, House of Assembly. The votes for APC are the votes for more dividends of democracy,” he said.

In his remark, Abubakar Chika Malami told the people of Ngaski town that, the main opposition party, PDP had wasted their 16 years in government without leading Nigeria to the promised land.

Malami explained that within seven years of APC, many infrastructure facilities were completed including Sokoto -Koko-Yauri road, and the 2nd Niger bridge, among others.

“During the 16 years of PDP, they couldn’t finish the Sokoto-Jega-Koko-Yauri road. They are just digging holes and filling it. But within seven years of APC, the road was completed.”

He urged the people of the area to collect their PVCs, come out en mass and vote for all APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of the state, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, charged the people of the area to mobilize more voter’s from ward to ward, from house to house for all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

He added that APC is the only party that can provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state, and stressed that more infrastructure facilities would be brought to the state if APC candidates were elected from the top to the bottom.

The rally was also attended by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah and other stakeholders of the party.