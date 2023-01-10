From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has promised to unite and secure Nigeria if elected president next month. He also pledged to revamp the country’s economy and give the country a new, profitable direction.

Obi made the promise in Awka, Anambra State capital on Tuesday while addressing the Traditional Rulers. Earlier, he had a town hall meeting with students in the state and after his meeting with the monarchs, proceeded to Onitsha for his rally and other engagements in the commercial city.

The presidential hopeful said that the daily news about insecurity, bad economy and others ravaging the country saddens his heart; and therefore vowed to change the ugly situation if given the opportunity to do so.

“All you hear in Nigeria every day is bad news. The question is how did we get there? It is the leadership failure over the years. The leadership failed to do the right thing. And the consequence of that is that it created anarchy.

“We want to start reversing that. I and Datti have said that we can change this. Other countries have gone through this. We are not going to wait. We are going to sacrifice to change it.

“What are we going to do? We will secure and unite Nigeria. Nigeria today is not secure. Everywhere you go insecurity is the problem. Nigeria today is not united. Everybody is talking about their ethnic group and religion. Everybody has a reason not to be a Nigerian.

“We will simultaneously as we do this, move Nigeria from consumption to production because if Nigeria is producing something and these young people are employed, it will reduce criminality. If you want to reduce criminality, you pull more people out of poverty.

“The more people are in poverty, if they don’t know where the next meal will come from, you can’t imagine what they will do. So, we want to start pulling people out of poverty and not throwing them more into it because of bad policies and everything,” he said.