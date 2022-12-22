From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A strategic team under the auspices of Operation Deliver FCT, has promised to garner 70 per cent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group revealed that it has put strategies in place to massively deliver the FCT votes to the former Lagos state governor, despite the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning majority votes in the previous presidential elections.

Its coordinator general, Ene Lilian Ogbole, gave the promise during the inauguration of grassroot mobilisers across all the polling units, wards and Area Councils on Thursday in Abuja.

Ogbole also argued that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has legacy achievements despite economic challenges among especially the second Niger Bridge and several road projects across the country.

She advised Nigerians to assess the capacity of the candidate they want to vote for in next year’s presidential election, taking into consideration their anticidents.

On how they intend to deliver FCT to Tinubu, she said: “It is a herculean task, no doubt. But, we have our modalities in place and we are working assiduously day and night to ensure our task is achieved.

“We are moving from place to place, mobilizing the people en masses, speaking to their conscience and letting them to see reasons why they should vote Tinubu. Because he’s a man that can redesign, reposition and take Nigeria to a greater height,” she said.

Speaking further, the coordinator said: “We are giving 110 per cent assurance. In fact, I want to let you know very categorically now that Asiwaju will get 70 per cent and the rest will share 30 per cent because our modalities are in place already. Besides, Asiwaju himself is an asset. He has been able to sell himself to the people. He has done a lot and impacted so many lives.

“I think It is going to be a different ball game altogether. People know him and know what he can do. They know that he is intelligent, brilliant, a visionary leader, and above all, an icon of mentorship. This is what we want. We want people that can mentor our young people.

“People that are designed to position us and also level see reasons why we should be men and women of goodwill to serve our nation to bring about paradigm shifts that will uplift our society for the betterment of all and sundry.”

Similarly, Amos Garba of Mapa community, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers of various ethnic groups in attendance, assured that he would work with residents in his community to deliver votes for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket come 2023.

“I must thank the coordinator Operation-Deliver FCT for APC because she was the first to visit our village with the gospel of Tinubu. So, we have assured her that in 2023 election, we are for Tinubu and we will deliver him to victory,” he said.