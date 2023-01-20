From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa has sacked the State Executives of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The Court in its ruling nullified the Ward, local government and state Congresses held between 3rd and 4th of September, 2021 and 16th October,2021.

A member of the party, Mr Alex Izibenikiebo Blankson in suit no: YHC/16/2022, had dragged the APC, Dr Dennis Otiotio, Mr Ayebanumomoipre Otokolo and Ebierelayefa Ikakai to court seeking the nullification of the congresses that brought the party executives to power due to an interim order earlier given by Justice I.A Uzaka restraining it from conducting the ward, local government and state congresses.

Justice Timipre .J Cocodia in his ruling on Friday upheld the eight prayers of the claimant over issue of exclusion, anomalies and disobedience to Court order over the conduct of the ward, local government and state congresses.

In the case before the Court, in the affirmative, the claimant through their counsel, Mr James Fawei asked the Court that whether having regard to the filing, service and knowledge of the defendants of the pendency of the motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction in the suit No. YHC/107/2021,seeking to restrain the defendant in Bayelsa State for the purpose of electing it’s party leaders/officers, the defendant was duty bound to refrain from any action whatsoever pertaining to the conduct of its Congress until the hearing and determination of the said motion on Notice by the Court.

They also sought an order nullifying the ward, local government and State congresses and election held by the defendants in Bayelsa State on the 3rd and 4th of September and 16th October,2021 in defiance of the restraining order made by the court on the 30th day of July,2022 and during the pendency of the Motion for Interlocutory Injunction as well as during the pendency of the Appeal No: CA/PH/246/2021.

Justice Cocodia of the State High Court, after hearing from the claimant and defendant counsels, upheld the eight prayers sought by the plaintiff.

Commenting on the ruling, Mr Fawei commended the judiciary for its ruling, “it simply means that the APC in Bayelsa from the beginning have no leadership.”

In reaction to the judgement, Mr Tuduru Ede( SAN) who had earlier led other counsel appearing for the defendants to withdraw appearance because of the procedures adopted by the Court to hear the matter, insisted that the Court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter expressed optimism that the APC would head to the Appeal Court.