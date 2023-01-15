From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State over the weekend led the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) campaigns in Bayelsa East canvassing votes for the party’s presidential standard- bearer, former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar as well as national assembly and state constituencies candidates.

Diri, who led the campaign with his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at Twon Brass, Brass Local Government Area, urged the people to vote for the PDP candidates in the presidential and all other levels in the February and March elections.

He explained that his administration is committed to developing the blue economy though harnessing the aquatic potentials of the state.

According to him, part of that commitment is why the government has commenced the construction of the three senatorial roads.

While aiming a dig at the All Progressive Congress (APC), Diri reassured the people that his administration would not play politics with development in the state, adding that the ongoing big-ticket Nembe-Brass road in Bayelsa East was a testament to his administration’s seriousness to develop all parts of the state.

He said: “We told you we will not play politics with the development of our state. That is why as tough as it was; we decided to embark on the construction of the three senatorial roads.

“Our wealth is in the ocean. When we get this road to Brass, it will become a tourism hub. When we get the road to Agge in Ekeremor Local Government Area, it will become a tourism hub.

“Those who said they wanted a road to Brass, instead of starting from Nembe, they came to Brass and left it. How do you do that? These are people who play politics with our development.

“From the presidential to the state assembly elections, please vote for PDP. You will not see Atiku (Abubakar) or (Marie) Ebikake on the ballot but you will see the umbrella. PDP will continue to bring development to Bayelsa State and Nigeria.”

Senator Diri also disclosed that as part of efforts to develop the local economy, his administration recently increased the monthly grants to small business owners in the 105 wards from N50 Million to N100 million.

He also stated that in line with the government’s policy to introduce skills acquisition into the state’s educational curriculum, it is constructing at least one technical college in each of the eight local government areas, including Brass.

Speaking in the same vein, Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Solomon Agwana, recalled how Nigeria prospered under the party before the All Progressives Congress came in and reversed all of that.

Agwana urged the people of Bayelsa East senatorial district to vote for the party at all levels to rescue Nigeria, describing its candidates in the zone as eminently qualified to represent the people.

He expressed the optimism that with the advent of BVAS, PDP will emerge victorious in the general election.