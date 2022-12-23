From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has tasked the presidential standard -bearer of the Labour Party in the February 2023 presidential elections Mr Peter Obi to unite Nigeria if he wins the presidential election.

Jonathan stated when Obi visited him at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State as part of his activities during the campaign rally in the state.

Obi who was dressed in the Ijaw attire with a black bowler hat to match and accompanied by his running mate Datti- Baba Ahmed, the Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, during the brief stop at the residence of the Jonathans told the former President that he was in the state as part of his campaign to be the President of the country.

According to Jonathan, the country is extremely divided and the first task for Obi if he wins is to unite Nigeria.

He commended Obi for being peaceful and not divisive, noting that his approach to politics would help to build and unite the country.

Obi who later addressed a crowd of supporters at the Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion vowed to end the incessant shutting down of the nation’s universities because of strikes by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) when elected as the president.

He also promised to dredge major rivers in the country including River Niger and Benue to tackle devastating flooding across Nigeria.

“We will ensure there is no strike again in our universities, four years will be four years, five years will be five years, I and Datti will secure Nigeria, we will make sure there is rule of law in Nigeria, police will not harass anyone on the road, and police will not stop students from carrying their laptops again.

“We will ensure Bayelsa gets a fair share of what they are giving to Nigeria, I will clean up all environmental pollution in Bayelsa, people must be able to fish in their water again, most importantly, we are going to dredge River Niger and Benue to stop the problem of flooding.

“This is time for Nigerian youths to take up their government, we want to build a Nigeria that Nigerians will be proud to say they are Nigerians, we will support our youths to be very productive.

“I and Datti are wealth creators, we want to create wealth for Nigeria, we will fight corruption, Nigeria requires people who have capacity, people who have commitments and people with physical and mental energy, a new Nigeria is possible,” he said.

Earlier at the traditional rulers council, Obi promised to address age-long issues such as oil pollution, erosion and underdevelopment affecting Ijaw nation.