From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Labour Party (LP) chairman, Ambassador Patriarch Ogar Osim, says the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has everything needed to change Nigeria’s story in 2023.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Calabar on Wednesday, Osim said Obi is the only candidate in the face, academic records and health does not need to be ascertained or defended.

In his words, “Peter Obi has everything that Nigerians need in a leader that will change the sorry state of our country.

“He is the best among the best. He is the only Candidate in the race that you don’t need a team of Doctors to ascertain his state of health, neither do we need a team of lawyers to defend his academic records or his source of wealth.

“Obi’s ambition is being beyond politics but a divine movement rooted in God almighty for Nigeria. So, no amount of scheming against him will work because he represents freedom and greatness for this country.”

He added that Labour Party is here to win and solicited the support of the media in sensitising the people to get their PVCs and vote the party at the polls so Nigerians can enjoy the natural resources and blessings embedded in the country.

On his part, the coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council in Cross River, Prof. James Ekpoke, said with Peter Obi Nigerians have hope.

Ekpoke, a former Vice Chancellor of the University Of Calabar, said he has studied Obi right from his governorship days and no governor has left money after eight years and it’s always debt.

“Peter Obi is a saviour, now we have a genius coming out. With the terrible corruption that has kept us where we are and his record in public service, it behoves on us to follow that person.

“We stand firm to plead with Nigerians to join hands and rescue this country”, faulting the allegation by the NNPP presidential candidate, Musa Kwankwaso, that that Peter Obi has an ethnic agenda and said it is the greatest fallacy.

He added that the experience he (Kwankwaso) boasts of are based on appointments by government which he earned through patronage.