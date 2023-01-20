From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Sen. Abba Moro, has advised the people to keep faith with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as they had done since 1999 saying only PDP has the capacity to provide democracy dividends to them.

Moro gave the advice on Friday at a political rally in Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area, you tell me the world(LGA) and in Ado LGA, Benue.

While calling on Nigerians to vote the party during the February and March elections, Moro told his people that “You do not have any good reason to vote for any political party especially now that your son is a Senator at the National Assembly.

“We have to work together to win the forthcoming general elections with overwhelming margin,” Moro said.

The senator further promised to continue to work for his people in order put smiles on their faces.

Also, the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Mr Titus Uba, promised that he and all the party’s candidates would not disappoint them if they give them their mandate.

Meanwhile, the Acting state Chairman of the party, Mr Isaac Mffo, stated that PDP had taken over the area and he enjoined all members of the party to work very hard for the victory of the party in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, the Director-General (DG) of the Campaign Council, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa, informed the people that Uba had the capacity to deliver on his mandate because he had understudied Ortom for years, expressing confidence that he would surely perform creditably.

Leader of the Youth in Ado LGA, Mr Attah Edeh, asured that they would not relent in garvanising support for the party, stressing that the victory of the party was one hundred per cent assured .

The state assembly Member representing Okpokwu State Constituency, Mr Anthony Agom, disclosed that since 1999 Okpokwu people had not disappointed the PDP, assuring that the 2023 elections would not be different.