From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, Gabriel Suswam, has advised Benue people to reject the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), as the country goes into the general elections.

Suswam who gave the advise in Lessel, Ushongo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Friday, during the state wide campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Muslim Muslim ticket will enslave Benue and Nigeria as a whole.

The former state Governor who noted that it was risky to embark on such a venture, said even the Constitution of Nigeria recognizes Nigeria as a secular state that should abide by certain principles.

He stated that the APC was laden with candidates who disappear from the state after elections and reappear after another four years to canvass for votes urging the people to say no to the party.

Rather Suswam said “You should vote all candidates of the PDP. The other political party (APC) that has brought about a Muslim-Muslim ticket, intends to enslave you.

“Our Constitution recognises Nigeria as a secular state and if you look at the history of our country, when Obasanjo became President, he brought a Muslim as Vice President (Atiku Abubakar); when Yar’adua, a Muslim became President, he brought in a Christian, Goodluck Jonathan, and when Jonathan became President, he brought in a Muslim as Vice President.”

“Those that lie and come only come to you during an electioneering year. So, I’m advising you to reject this Muslim-Muslim ticket in its entirety and vote PDP.”

Speaking at the rally, Governor Samuel Ortom charged the people to beware of the APC saying they are bent on misinforming the public that the Tiv people were the ones killing themselves and not herdsmen.

The Governor appreciates the Benue people, especially the youths for accepting to work with him to end the worrisome challenges facing the state.

He urgedbthe m to sustain and extend the support to ensure that Uba and all other candidates of the party win their elections.

The PDP governorship candidate, Mr Titus Uba, thanked Governor Ortom and Senator Suswam for their leadership disposition and for presenting him to the people of the state.

Uba told the people of Ushongo that he was aware of their challenges as a people and pledged to tackle those issues headlong when he is elected governor in the forthcoming elections.

The campaign train were also in Kwande and Vandeikya LGA of the state to present and canvass votes for its candidates.