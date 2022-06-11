By Akanimo Kufre

The Nigeria national female cricket team on Friday defeated Germany by 5 wickets in the ongoing Kwibuka T20 Cricket in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nigeria won the toss but chose to field first. The German ladies came into battle for points but were slowed down to only 78 runs for a loss of 6 wickets. In the 2nd innings, Nigeria easily chased and scored 79 runs to win.

Nigeria’s Rachael Samson was voted Player of the Match after taking 4 of Germany’s wickets to help Nigeria prove their dominance in the game.

Similarly, Salome Sunday’s efforts again made Nigeria sure of winning her 2nd game with her 32 runs off 40 balls.

The Uyo-born player currently seats 3rd on the best batters ranking in the tournament.

