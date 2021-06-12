From Gyang Bere, Jos

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State, Nde Isaac Wadak has regretted that democracy in Nigeria has collapsed under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wadak stated this on Friday during an interaction with journalists in Jos. He further added that President Buhari has failed in his responsibility of protecting Nigerian citizens.

“To be very honest with you all the structures that are expected of a democracy is failing in this country. Democracy stands on three legs, the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary but as we speak, two legs are broken and it is only the executive that is working.

Wadak regretted that the only thing that is left for the people – freedom of expression under democracy – is being removed with the ban on Twitter.