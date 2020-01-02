Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has expressed the concern over the state of roads in the country.

Okechukwu, in a statement, yesterday, said the country deserved better roads in 2020.

He urged the President Muhammadu Buhari to support efforts by the National Assembly in proffering lasting solutions to the deplorable state of roads in the country.

Okechukwu said roads in the country could be better if there is change in approach to “road governance and funding.”

He said experiences over the years had shown that the needs of Nigerian roads could not be met through annual budgetary provisions. According to Okechukwu, annual budgetary provision for roads were marginal when compared to the challenges.

“Finding lasting solutions to the poor state of roads should take pre-eminence in 2020 because Nigeria deserve good roads to meet socio-economic needs. The House of Representatives passed the National Roads Fund Bill and Federal Roads Bill as permanent solutions to poor road infrastructure.

“While the Roads Fund Bill will establish a National Roads Fund to provide predictable and sustainable funding for road maintenance in order to promote the sustainable development and management of the nation’s road network, the Federal Roads Bill will establish an agency to govern and manage the nation’s federal roads network.