From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the development of e-learning software for use at the basic education level in Nigeria.

The e-learning software is expected to integrate modern learning approaches into basic education delivery and also ensure that the education system keeps abreast of global best practices.

The Federal Ministry of Education, through its agency the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), is expected to champion the programme to ensure it provides ample opportunities for learners to strengthen their learning skills.

UBEC spokesman David Apeh, in a statement on Monday, explained that the foundational activities under e-learning intervention would culminate in the adoption and utilisation of essential ICT platforms for enhancing teaching in public basic education institutions.

‘In order to reverse the ugly trend and reposition the basic education sub-sector for improved performance, UBEC has initiated key intervention programmes such as the Effective School programme(ESP); The Open Schooling Programme(OSP); The UBE Model Schools; and the E-learning programme with a view to ensuring equitable access to basic education opportunities for all school-age learners and also improving quality,’ he stated.

He said that UBEC believes that these interventions would add value and improve teaching and learning in schools.

He also explained that the Effective School Programme (ESP) was equally instituted to ensure that the right infrastructure, process and stakeholders’ commitment are deployed towards enhancing teaching and learning in our schools.

‘Over time standards and quality have been among the key challenges of basic education sub-sector. Thus, the main goal of the programme is to institutionalise basic practices that conform to the minimum standards that can produce graduates with effective life skills, and who can function and compete favourably in the 21st-century knowledge economy,’ he stated.

Apeh said that UBEC is envisaging that the programmes would also enhance access to quality and functional education for marginalised and disadvantaged groups in the country, and also assist UBEC’s efforts and desire to attain a 100 per cent transition rate from primary to junior secondary school.

He was optimistic that the intervention will equally provide a second chance for school drop-outs and will help in meeting the changing needs of children and youths through the provision of functional vocational education.

