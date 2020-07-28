The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 829 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Monday.

The NCDC in a tweet said the number was the highest in one day since the index case was reported on Feb. 27.

Nigeria, It said, has successfully treated 18,203 cases of COVID-19.

The NCDC data showed that 648 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in 21 states across the country, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 41,180.

It stated that regrettably two deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency said that the new COVID-19 infections were reported in Lagos, 180, Plateau, 148, FCT, 44, Ondo, 42, Kwara, 38, Rivers, 32, Oyo, 29, Kaduna, 21 and Osun, 20.

Others were Edo and Ogun, 17 each, Ekiti, 11, Kano, Benue, Delta and Abia, 9 each, Niger, 7, Gombe, 3, Borno, Bauchi and Imo, 1 each.

According to it, till date, 41,180 cases have been confirmed, 18,203 cases, discharged and 860 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The Federal Government underscored the need for Nigerians to protect the older population and the most vulnerable from infection by giving special attention to risk communication and priority for admission for observation and treatment.

The government said that of utmost concern were still the asymptomatic cases with the potential to spread the disease, of whom the young and able-bodied could be difficult to manage. (NAN)