By Lukman Olabiyi

Nobel Laureate and literary icon, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has passed a grim verdict on Nigeria, saying the country is in a mess and tottering on the brinks.

“We’re in a mess. This country is in a mess. It is disintegrating before our very eyes.This government is floundering,” he said during a media parley entitled: “COVID, technology and citizens banishment” held at Freedom Park, Lagos, yesterday.

“The problem here is that the government does not have a holistic grasp of the problems in Nigeria…If we are looking to this government for solution, then it means we are lost.”

He reiterated the call for convocation of sovereign national conference in which the various ethnic groups would come together and find pathways to their mutual coexistence as the only solution to various challenges confronting the country.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The Nobel Laureate also expressed his disappointment at the shambolic and embarrassing treatment he got at the hands of officials of the country’s Ministry of Health and Foreign Affairs as he was about flying back to Nigeria from Paris, France.

Soyinka said not only was his flight delayed because he had to be given permit to travel due to COVID-19 requirements, but that he was made to go through rigorous processes such as going to the Nigerian Travel Portal permit to obtain permission to travel. He said he was at a loss about the connection between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and COVID-19.

The Nobel laureate said stressed out by the delay, he was finally allowed to travel by virtue of a special treatment he was given, which he spoke vehemently against.

“I don’t believe that I or any Nigerian require a special treatment to enter the country. When an individual is prevented from entering one’s country due to the lapses of others, then there is a problem.”

Soyinka said he could have used his status to navigate his way through the strictures imposed by the government, but he just wanted to experience the rigorous processes that ordinary Nigerians go through.The Nobel Laureate said though he believes that it is necessary to take precautions, it should not be done at the expense of the rights, freedom and well-being of individuals.

“This is a plea to the Ministry of Health and that of External Affairs which I believe must have participated in this. Once technology breaks down, intelligence should come to the rescue, I am not saying we shouldn’t take precautions.”

Soyinka then used the opportunity to lambast the Federal Government on what he called the banishment of Yoruba secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic.

He wondered why it was more difficult to leave the country than to enter as he experienced in Paris. He likened what Igboho and many Nigerians were going through at the hands of government officials to ‘feudal banishment.’

“I didn’t think it is more difficult to leave one’s own country than to return until recently.I am not sure how Igboho left the country. But I am sure he did not go through the regular borders. This is a disgrace.”

Soyinka advised government officials to stop treating Nigerians like criminals and illegal immigrants, as they are usually delayed unnecessarily and trapped in limbo. “I think that is wrong.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .