By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria Distilleries Limited has shown resilience in its resolve to build brilliant African and global brands.

Obasanjo spoke at the celebration of the company’s 60th anniversary at the Green Legacy Resort, Ogun State.

He praised the company’s Group Chairman, and son of the founder, Chief Olajide Rosiji for the feat describing him as a “colossus,” maintaining that “Nigeria Distilleries Limited has grown and shown resilience in business.

The company was incorporated in 1961 by lawyer and former Minister of Information in Nigeria’s First Republic Chief Ayo Rosiji.

Chief Rosiji expressed gratitude to the leadership of the company, present, and past, employees and external stakeholders who had contributed significantly to the growth of the organisation, and reiterated its commitment to its host community, state and the country.

“We remain committed to growing with Ogun State and its people, and with Nigeria, its youth and its economy, and in our resolve to building brilliant African and global brands that will continue to make you proud of us,” he said.

Delivering his goodwill message, the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, spoke about the contribution of the organisation to his community and the ripple effect that has had on youth development.

“Ota is an industrial hub not just in Ogun State, but entire Nigeria. Nigeria Distilleries Limited is one of the largest employers of labour in Ota and as a result, has contributed to reducing the crime rate in our community. The company is also one of the highest contributors in its community-impact activities and has put Ota on the world map because of its investment in Ota.”

The paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, commended the organisation for its resilience for over six decades.

“I congratulate the owners, the Delanos and the Rosijis for running a company for 60 years. It is not easy at all. In fact, many have tried but were not successful. NDL has successfully done what many considered impossible for 60 years,” he said.

Oba Gbadebo added: “I use your product in the palace every day because when I pray, I pray with Seaman’s Schnapps and I assure you those prayers have always been answered by God.”