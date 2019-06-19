Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Uche Secondus, has said that the country is distressed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The PDP chairman said Nigeria is going through a lot of challenges, especially in economy and security, as a result of poor governance by the ruling party.

In a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, the PDP national chairman said this when he received a delegation of The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday.

Secondus told his visitors that Nigeria and China share a lot in common, especially in the area of population and also, noted that while China, with over 1.4 billion people, is the most populated country in the world, Nigeria, with over 200 million people, is the most populated black country in the world.

He commended the Chinese government for earmarking about $60 billion dollars for development programmes in Africa, and expressed optimism that Nigeria would benefit handsomely from the gesture.

The PDP leader stated that the relationship between China and Nigeria was initiated by the opposition party; during its 16-year rule.

Secondus added that the PDP is interested in deepening its relationship with China, as there is a lot to learn from the country, which would help in Nigeria’s infrastructural development.

The six-man Chinese delegation reportedly explained the country’s interest in Africa, particularly Nigeria and how China has striven to maintain good working relationship between the two countries.

In his reaction, spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Re-election Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, said the PDP, is still campaigning; long after the 2019 presidential poll.

Keyamo said Secondus’ claim does not reflect the reality of the economy and security situation in the country.

He said: “PDP is just campaigning after election. People campaign before election, but not after elections. All he is saying is nothing but campaign speech because everybody knows that it was the PDP that brought the country to near collapse, before the Buhari administration began to revive the country.

“ So, all of those rhetorics are campaign rhetorics. They don’t reflect the reality on the ground. All those are campaign speeches. He should reserve them for 2023. The game is over. Election has been won and lost. He should go and rest.”