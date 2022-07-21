From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The chairman DOMAK Group International, Dr. Kingsley Azonobi has met with the President of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at the State House in Harare,to campaign for affordable and efficient housing.

This visit was aimed at actualizing the dream of the President of ensuring that more investors are brought into the country to advance the horizon of infrastructure, particularly in the housing sector.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja,the President reiterated his commitment to lay a solid foundation that will ensure the delivery of no fewer than 1.2million housing units before 2050 for the Zimbabwean citizens.

Dr. Azonobi, who doubles as the VIce President of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre expressed willingness to replicate the many successes his DOMAK Group International has recorded in Nigeria in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

He said his DOMAK Garden City project which is one of the real estate brands in Nigeria will be replicated in Zimbabwe to grant the people access to decent and affordable housing system.

The visit also had in attendance, Dr. Hillary Emoh, Founder of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre.

Dr. Emoh express satisfaction on his trip and the several landmark projects ongoing in Zimbabwe.

He also applauded the construction of the new airport terminal by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration and promised to bring more investors into the country.

The Leaders Without Borders Development Centre is an international organization that focuses on leadership skills, trade and investment promotion globally.