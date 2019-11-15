Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has donated the sum of $300,000 to the Republic of South Sudan as part of its contribution to end the conflict in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made the donation in South Sudan on behalf of Nigeria. According to Sarah Sanda, media aide to the minister, the donation was an essential condition for the completeness of the security arrangements as provided in Chapter II of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

She said the money is meant for food items and medicines for troops in the cantonment sites where the different armies are being selected, trained and deployed as unified South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).”

Sanda also said during his stay in South Sudan, Onyeama honoured the memory of the founder/hero of modern South Sudan, Dr. John Garang. “He laid a wreath at the John Garang Mausoleum and stopped by the late leader’s house to visit Mama Rebecca Nyadeng Garang, widow of the late leader and his children.

“The Honourable Minister engaged with the leadership of the Sudan People Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by Dr. Riek Machar; the ambassadors and representatives of African States based in Juba; and received a briefing from the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), the lead Institution for monitoring and evaluating the peace process and finally held a town hall meeting in the chancery premises with the Nigerians in South Sudan,” Sanda added.