The failure of the Super Eagles to make it to the FIFA world cup in Qatar and also failing to win any of their friendlies against Portugal and Costa Rica has cost Nigeria to drop three spots in the latest FIFA World ranking.

Nigeria dropped from 32nd to 35th on the ranking and is ranked lower than Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Cameroon in Africa.

Morocco is the biggest mover in Africa following its incredible run to the semi finals of the FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions moved up eleven places to be ranked the 11th best team in the world just one shy of the 10th place ranking they enjoyed from 1997 to 1999.

Joining them in the top 20 is Senegal, who saw its participation at the FIFA World Cup tournament cut short by England in the round of 16.

The African Champions will have little or no complaints about their 19th place owing to the team’s performance in Qatar without the talismanic Sadio Mane.

Cameroon also moved 10 places thanks to their victory against Brazil in the final group stage and is now ranked 33rd in the world, with Tunisia finishing just above them in 30th position.