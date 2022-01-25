From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria has again dropped one place in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranking released on Tuesday by Transparency International (TI).

Released exclusively in Nigeria by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), by the Head of Transparency International-Nigeria and the Chairman, Board of Trustee, Amnesty International-Nigeria Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), the index reveals that Nigeria scored 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 CPI, falling back one point compared to the 2020 CPI.

In the country comparison for this year, Nigeria ranks 154 out of 180 countries – five places down compared to the 2020 CPI results.

Executive Director CISLAC explained that Nigeria’s second consecutive year of a downward spiral on the TI’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

The country scored 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 index, which was revealed on TI.

He said: ‘It is Nigeria’s second consecutive year of a downward spiral on the TI’s CPI ranking, the country’s score, having dropped from 26 in 2019 to 25 in the 2020 assessment, and further to 24 in the latest 2021 record.’

The CPI is TI’s tool for measuring the levels of corruption in the systems of various countries around the world. The maximum points a country can score is 100 points, and the least is zero. Zero signifies the worst performing countries and 100, the best-ranked.

Nigeria keeps its 149th position out of the 180 countries surveyed, making it the second most corrupt country in West Africa.