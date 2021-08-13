By Joe Apu

Nigeria dropped one spot on the latest FIBA World Ranking Men, presented by Nike following the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQTs) and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

However, Nigeria still remains the top nation in Africa despite not winning a game at the Tokyo 2020.

The United States, Spain and Australia remain first, second and third, respectively in the world.

Led by the country’s all-time leading Olympic scorer and tournament MVP Kevin Durant, the USA beat France in the Final to capture the gold medal for the fourth consecutive time while reigning World Cup champions Spain reached the Quarter-Finals.

Australia made it to the podium of the Olympics for the first time by winning the Bronze Medal Game over Slovenia, who nevertheless jumped 12 points to the No. 4 world ranking.

