The World Bank on Thursday, dropped a bombshell that Nigeria was dying slowly and tragically living on borrowed time due to its neglect of the agricultural sector and heavy reliance on crude oil which it said belongs to yesterday.

This was as the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, assured the Buhari administration would ensure an export based economy, especially as it recognises the importance of the agriculture sector to food security, job creation and poverty reduction.

He said the sector remains one of the priority areas for the government that has attracted several inter- vention programmes under the Agricultural Promotion Policy. But Senior Agriculture Economist, World Bank, Dr Adetunji Oredipe, who warned of the looming danger ahead of the country in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at the Agri- culture Summit Africa sponsored by Sterling Bank Plc, said economic diversifica- tion into agricultural should be in practice not theory as the economy has become increasingly dependent on im- portation, which he said has proven to be both a “disaster and calamity.”