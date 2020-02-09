Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Addis Abba on Sunday that he is eager to expand trade with the North American country because “you are one of the ‘biggest customers’ of Nigeria’s crude oil.”

He described Nigeria-Canada relations as very cordial, expressing his desire to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Both leaders met on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari underscored the warm and friendly relations between Nigeria and Canada, noting commonwealth membership of both nations and the choice of Canada for higher education by Nigerian students.

“We have a lot of students in Canada. We are aware of our vital roles to keep the country together. We are eager to expand trade because you are one of the ‘biggest customers’ of Nigeria’s crude oil.

“But the most important and enduring relations with Canada is education,” he said.

In his remarks, the Canadian Prime Minister described President Buhari as “a leader in Africa,” adding that the President’s “leadership and reflection on the current situation challenging Africa and also the potentials and opportunities are something that I am very much looking up to.

“Canada and Nigeria have a long-standing and deep connection and friendship, and I very much look forward to hearing your perspectives on many big issues facing not just Africa but the world,” he said.