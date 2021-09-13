From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said Nigeria should pursue collaboration with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and the Africa Union (AU) to boost food security and industrialisation across the continent.

Governor Bagudu stated this while hosting the Chairman of the Board of Sovereignty National Wealth Authority, Mr Farouk Gumel, who is also the Chairman of WACOT Rice Mill, Argungu, alongside Special Adviser to Ivory Coat Prime Minister Mr Herve Achi Yeboua Koffi, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

According to the governor: ‘We have been talking about solving about Nigeria problems, without solving West Africa countries problems. You can’t solve West African countries problems without solving African Nations problems. That Africa as the continent is smaller in population than two counties in the world.

‘This is enough message to all of us that we can complement ourselves rather than compete with each other and we would all be better for it.’

Governor Bagudu explained that President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria would continue to make policies that would be in the interest of other African countries.

‘We shouldn’t have policies for Nigeria which will exclude others. We should have policies for Nigeria which will include other countries in Africa. So, that is how we can all do better.’

He added that based on past experience, it is possible for yields to double within the shortest period, stressing that African nations have the knowledge, technologies and ideas they could share among themselves for rapid development.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Gumel informed the governor that the team from Ivory Coat were in Kebbi State to physically see what they have been hearing about the goodness of agriculture in Nigeria.

‘They come here to commend you and to see what you have done and also to seeks guardian, advise on how to implement it in their own country.’

The Special Adviser to Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, Mr Herve Achi Yeboua Koffi, encouraged Nigerian business people to expand their businesses across Africa.

‘Nigeria is truly blessed by God based on what we have seen. Where we visited so far are great. Your country, Nigeria, is great and you have smart people coming together from different tribes, religions, ethnicities and are bound by one thing – which is success.

‘This is evidence why Nigeria has become the richest country in Africa. To be honest with you, Nigeria and its great power should not limit themselves in Nigeria. They should export their businesses to ECOWAS countries and Africa Union’s nations.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.