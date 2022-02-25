From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised to unlock the full potential of Nigeria for the benefit of citizens if elected president in 2023.

Speaking separately at the palace of Ooni In Ile-Ife and palace of Owa in Ilesa, yesterday, Tinubu said Nigeria was well endowed and urged the monarchs to unite with him to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Recalling how he supported Buhari to win the 2015 and 2019 polls, Tinubu said it was his turn to become president.

“Nigeria has a great resource base, human and material, but to harness it to become valuable and move to prosperity, I ask our people, we have to play politics of tolerance. It is not about religion, I am married to a Christian. Bible on our side and my Quran on the other side of the table. When we wake up in the morning, we never see any of the two groups fighting. We use them for prayer for ourselves, for the glory of our nation and prosperity. Our nation is endowed and I promise, if you push me forward, I will move it from potential to reality.”

He appreciated the people of the state for standing behind Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during last Saturday’s governorship primary.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, prayed that the ancestors would lead Tinubu in his journey.

“You are a leader that God has bestowed his grace on. You have helped many destinies, you have raised many leaders, one can judge by the massive crowd that joined you here. You have come to the throne of Oduduwa for prayers and blessing, you shall not go amiss,” he said.