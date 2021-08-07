Following the dashed hope of Chukwuebuka Enekwechi to win anything in the shot-put final event on Thursday and failure of the women to reach the final of final of 4 x 100 metres relay, Team Nigeria as at Thursday evening occupied 71st position.

The position is seven steps better than the final position the country attained four years ago at Rio Olympics games where Nigeria won a bronze medal, courtesy for football event.

Nigeria reach the position having won silver and bronze off Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume in wrestling and long jump respectively during the week.

The chance of Nigeria to improve its position on the ranking was blown up as medal hopeful in the shot put event, Enekwechi, finished last in the final.

His best throw was 19.74m but he fouled in his opening throw, then threw 18.87m on his second attempt and his final and best throw did not shake the table in the pull of best.

With the games itself already in the final bend, there are still multiple medals to be won and that will further push Nigeria down the ladder when the final medal’s table comes out just before the closing ceremony on Sunday night in Tokyo.

The Tokyo games tagged ‘United by Passion’ host 205 countries from various continents. The African continent has about 54 countries participating in various events.

On the average, the athletes from the African continent have not performed up to expectation with only three African countries have won one gold medal each.

The three countries that have won gold medals are South Africa, Tunisia and Ethiopia. South Africa also has two silver medals, and Tunisia has one silver medal. Uganda has one silver and one bronze medals.

