The Spiritual Director of Soul Revival Outreach, Nnewi, Anambra State, Iyke Uzukwu, has warned that Nigerians should go into fervent prayers to avoid impending darkness about to envelope the country as a result of insecurity.

Uzukwu, who predicted Atiku Abubakar’s loss in the 2019 presidential election, said it was revealed to him that there were secrets about people in the corridors of power which would soon be made open. He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to seek help from the United States and not the UK, which he accused of being responsible for the country’s woes.

He also called for prayers for the National Assembly, which he claims he saw spiritually engulfed by fire. He revealed he saw attacks on prominent pastors and bombs being planted in churches across the country. He warned churches to be security conscious at all times, and urged that worshippers should always be scanned.

He pointed to youth unemployment as one of the major problems facing the country, saying: ‘If they are good for nothing, they should be bad for something.’

He called for INEC, judicial and local government autonomy as a way to deepen democracy in the country.

He described Nigeria as a country without property, saying ‘all the public institutions have been sold out to those who now use them to exploit others.’ He called for reversal of the trend.

The Christian minister said that ‘the cabals’ in Aso Rock have become afraid and would soon run away from the country.