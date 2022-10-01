From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former Minister of Information Frank Nweke Jr said that Nigeria has nothing much to celebrate after 62 years of independence because the country was enslaved to greed and bad leadership.

Nweke Jr who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, said the country was also enslaved to poverty, poor resource management and insecurity.

The APGA candidate who felicitated with Nigerians and Enugu people in particular over life and God’s grace to see another Independence Day anniversary in Nigeria, said, “You’ll agree with me that there isn’t much to celebrate. While our independence gave us the freedom to self-govern, 62 years later, we are still enslaved to greed and bad leadership. We are enslaved to poverty and poor resource management. We are enslaved to fear and insecurity. We are enslaved to water scarcity and schools on incessant strikes.”

He insisted that Nigerian people deserved better, saying “We deserve the freedom to live in dignity, to feel safe in and out of our homes; the freedom to access the basic necessities of life such as water, shelter, food without breaking the bank.

“We deserve the freedom to make wealth, to dream big and to know that those dreams will not be snuffed out by poor infrastructures and security breaches.”

Nweke however, warned that freedom would not be given on a platter but would only come when the people rise up to elect the right leaders as president, as governors, as lawmakers and local government officials.

Stressing that next year February and March poses another opportunity for the people he said, “The 2023 elections is our opportunity to elect leaders who are visionary, compassionate, selfless and keep the people at the centre of their policies.

“It is time to Arise and claim your freedom! Pick up your PVC. Get to know the candidates. And vote wisely.”