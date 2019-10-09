Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told Scandinavian investors that Nigerian government is committed to expanding opportunities for investments in renewable energy, technology and other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said that the vice president was responding to questions from a cross section of Norwegian investors at a round-table event at the Nordic-African Business Summit on Tuesday in Oslo, Norway.

Osinbajo told the investors that the commitment reflected a consolidation of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s efforts in its first term.

“Some of the issues around the power sector have been around the whole question of trying to open up for more willing buyers, willing sellers arrangement as opposed to selling to the grid.

“I think what has happened is that some of the contractors would prefer to sell wholesale power to the national grid; off course, that gives more certainty with regards to their revenues.

“But what we have tried to encourage now is more of the willing buyer, willing seller arrangement.”

Osinbajo cited the Energising Economy programme in Sabon Gari, Ariaria and other markets across the country as example of the progress made so far.

“What is sustainable, long-term is actually the situation where a private power company can supply whole areas, going through the whole metering process.

“We have found that it has been successful, it worked in Lagos and other places.