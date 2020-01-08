Promise Adiele

In the last three weeks, social spaces have been inundated with patronizing pleasantries. First was Merry Christmas, and then came Happy New Year. Many of the pleasantries were superficial prayers that lacked any genuine, heartfelt feelings. Yet, many of them, communicated through the promiscuous social media, were to fulfil all righteousness, to keep in touch with friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and family members. Still, many were real, informed by a sincere desire for other people’s success. I wonder if these prayers and good wishes contribute to someone’s success in the New Year or should we simply dismiss them as a show of banter, a compulsory part of the festive continuities? Well, Christmas and New Year are gone, the inevitable month of January is here, a month dreaded by many parents. School fees must be paid, house rents must be paid too, and sundry bills must also receive attention.

Some people entered the New Year with joy and happiness, celebrating one form of event or another, drinking, eating, and dancing. Many others entered the New Year with grief, not having much to eat or drink, wallowing in poverty and lack, and of course, wishing for a better fortune in the New Year. For me, it was a good festive season. I took a break from the exerting protocol of academic engagements and travelled to my village to briefly keep in touch with my roots. Although the journey was frequently disrupted by the many armed, fierce-looking, SARS operatives on the road who extorted huge money from travellers, sometimes by force, it was generally a smooth trip.

With the festive season, Nigerians had a reprieve from the social and economic woes that have become their ally in recent times. However, the New Year has brought everybody back to reality. As Nigerians celebrated, they decided to temporarily put behind them the challenges in the land. Nobody cared much about what the government did, very few people listened to the news or read newspapers during the festive period. Even with the high cost of essential commodities arising from border closure, Nigerians managed to celebrate. Although many complained, it was basically muted for fear of the inevitable. Dasuki was released, Sowore was released too but that was after the judiciary had been disgraced and desecrated. Indeed, without having to conduct a general opinion sample, it is easy to know what Nigerians expect in the New Year. It is actually easy to feel the pulse of the people without resorting to spirituality, that fusing agency of the helpless.

First, millions of Nigerians expect a better economic atmosphere in the New Year. Through a vibrant economy, people are empowered to find sustenance no matter how small. A harsh economy can force people to resort to despicable means of survival. For a truth, the APC government has not fulfilled most promises it made prior to 2015, even after commencing the second term in 2019. Sadly, the government is committed to borrowing more money without a corresponding positive reflection in the conditions of living among Nigerians. While borders have been closed, there has not been any clear explanation on the processes of ameliorating the hardship caused by the decision.

Rather, the border closure has created an avenue for corrupt security agents to make huge money while aiding the influx of banned commodities into the country. Nigerians expect the government to be more pragmatic in attending to the economic needs of the people, by considering the welfare of the masses ahead of other bogus projects that do not have any direct consequences on the lives of the people.

In the New Year, Nigerians expect that the government will respect the rights of the citizens to free speech, allowing them to exercise their fundamental human rights rather than secretly arresting and punishing people who take contrary views to government policies. The power machinery must realize that this is a democratic dispensation, people have the right to speak up and complain. A responsible government should encourage people to offer useful advice through critical observations because Nigeria is not anybody’s private property. In the next three years, this government will become history and another government will be ushered in.

With this in mind, Nigerians expect the government to respect the rule of law, respect the decisions of the courts no matter who is involved. Posterity is a harsh judge, therefore to continue to trample on the judiciary is wilful mutilation of democratic structures. We expect to see the judiciary respected, we expect the rights of people to be respected too, and we expect that judges are not removed at will for undisclosed, selfish purposes.

In the New Year, Nigerians expect that Mr. President will talk to them more, interact with them, and explain his policies to the people who are the custodians of democracy. It is offensive that Mr. President does not talk to the people on whose behalf he is exercising executive powers. Nigerians should hear their elected leader talk to them more, call more press conferences, and relate with those who voted him into power. It smacks of disrespect for the president to ignore Nigerians but find it convenient to speak about the country to the international community each time he travels abroad.

In this New Year, Nigerians expect that the president and government officials will lead by example after Mr. President avowed that Nigerians should not travel abroad again for Medicare. If all the teaching hospitals in Nigeria are properly equipped, there will be no need for anyone to travel abroad for Medicare. On the other hand, it will simply amount to deceit of a monumental dimension for the president to enjoin Nigerians not to travel abroad for Medicare but turn around to do the same thing he advised people not to do or look away when government officials do the same.

In this New Year, Nigerians expect that all the major roads across the country should be given a facelift. Rehabilitation of roads should be of more importance than the renovation of the National Assembly complex. In the last year, many lives were lost through accidents due to bad roads. The government will have no excuse not to rehabilitate all the major roads in the country. Also, in the New Year, Nigerians expect a better power supply structure. It is very shameful that a country that prides itself as the giant of Africa cannot provide 24 hours electricity for citizens, yet lawmakers and former governors earn obscene amounts in salaries, allowances, and wages.

In the New Year, Nigerians expect that state governments should pay civil servants promptly. Any state governor who fails to pay salaries at the appropriate time is an enemy of the people and should be treated accordingly. In the New Year, Nigerians expect that the Nigerian Police and other security outfits should be properly schooled in their primary responsibilities. The many incidences of public harassment and extortion have reached a crescendo and demands urgent, reforming approaches. Certainly, Nigerians expect many things in the New Year.

