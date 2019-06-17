Judex Okoro, Calabar

Former leader of the Seventh Senate, Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) has said Nigerians a vibrant and stable National Assembly, which puts the country first in all its considerations.

Ndoma-Egba, who stated this in Calabar, capital of Cross River State, at an interaction with newsmen, yesterday, lauded the recently-inaugurated leadership of the Ninth National Assembly, and urged them to live above board and initiate people-oriented bills.

He said: “Nigerians expect a vibrant and stable National Assembly that puts the country first, in all its considerations. Nigerians expect a National Assembly that will be partners in progress with the other arms of government.

“It is good that leadership emerged from within and amongst the members as it should. Therefore, I heartily congratulate senators Ahmad Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege for being chosen by other distinguished senators as president and deputy president of the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I equally extend my hearty congratulations to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase for emerging speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.”