Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), North Central regional coordinator, Dr. Ezra Yaksusak, has said Nigeria is exploring non-oil sector of its economy for survival.

He noted that in diversifying the country’s economy, each state has been encouraged to identify a product with value chain for cultivation and Plateau state has identified soyabeans. Dr. Yaksusak stated this during a one-day capacity building workshop for farmers in the North Central, tagged: “Improving Nigerian soyabeans value chain for increased export” at Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) attached importance to the develompent and diversification of the non-oil sector of the economy through coordinated strategic enlightenment programmes.

“This is one of such strategic programmes being carried out by the Council in order to increase awareness level of stakeholders’ knowledge and skills in order to promote increase and diversify the basket of Nigeri non-oil export trade.”

Dr. Ezra, who was represented by the Director of Product and Market, Otega Joe Adulugba said Nigeria must tackle the challenges facing farmers and other stakeholders, among which are quality storage, handling and packaging of its products to be a significant player in the international soyabeans marketing in the international market.

Director, Technical Services, Plateau Agricultural Develompent Programme (PADP) Mr. Luka Kefas said Government must do everything possible to discourage middle men from hijacking agricultural products from farmers to enable them get value for their products.

He said the non-oil sector of the economy has proven high capacity to sustained the economy of the country and encouraged youths to engage into agriculture.

Mr. Kefas noted that government is making effort to diversify the agricultural sector to provide improve seedlings and morden farming equipments to ease farming in the country.