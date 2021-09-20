By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has stated that Nigerians are in a very difficult times as a result of present economic situation.

According to the Bishop, it seems Nigerians are carrying more crosses now than ever because of the present economic challenges in the country.

The Bishop was speaking at the occasion of ‘Feast of Exaltation of the Holy Cross, and investiture of Papal Chaplains, Knights, and Medalists’, held at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

He, advised Nigerian not to lose focus despite the challenges. ‘So we can only ask that in spite of our challenges we never lose focus of who we are as a people, people that should be united more than we are, a people that should make efforts to support one another and be united with one another. Of course, some of the persons that are there, have been imposed on us by bad leadership, bad government, corruption and so we want to also challenge the leaders to try and see what needs to be done to lift the challenges Nigerians are facing now, such as insecurity”.

Martins urged the newly invested Papal Chaplains, Knights, and medalists, not to relent in doing the work of God. “We should bring life to wherever we find ourselves. Let us be instrument to be good to whatever we meet wherever we find ourselves. This is not a retirement, but a training for the world of the mission, evangelisation”, he said

Also, in his homily titled, The Holy Cross of Jesus: A Call To Mission”, Paschal Nweazu, Parish Priest of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Lekki, said a true Christian disciple does not retire from the service of the Church. He said that the success of the Church mission lies not in the four walls of the Church, but in the marketplace.

