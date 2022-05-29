“We encourage all citizens to be involved in the political process of our states and nation. Christians should register in any political party of their choice and be involved in the activities of the party from the ward level to the national. We should be reminded that those who contest for political positions are chosen from the grassroots and ward levels.

"The Anglican Church must be fully mobilised in the political processes throughout the country. Every Anglican member is encouraged to register, obtain and keep a voter's card as well as their National Identification Number (NIN)."