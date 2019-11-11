Nigeria have emerged as favourites to host the first Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Africa, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Back in August, a Fifa inspection team led by Heyral Kaj Jurgen, inspected facilities across the West African nation in the proposed cities of Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo.

No Fifa Women’s World Cup has been staged in Africa and Nigeria’s football authority (NFF) remains the only body from the continent keen to stage the event scheduled for July.

“We’ve received words from Fifa about areas we need to improve on to win the race to host in 2020,” a top official of the NFF told BBC Sport.

“There’s a strong assurance that we are now favourites to host and we have a few months to make it happen.”

Nigeria have previously hosted the men’s Under-20 World Cup in 1999 and the Under-17 version ten years later.