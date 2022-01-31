•As Chukwuma, Ofili shine in 60m, 200m race

By Monica Iheakam

It was reunion time for Nigerian female track stars in far away Texas, United State of America at the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock.

The women’s 60m dash event threw up an interesting spectacle with six Nigerian runners competing for their different universities over the weekend. Rosemary Chukwuma of Texas Tech, Anita Taviore of Boise State, Knowledge Omovoh of Texas Tech, Edidiong Odiong of Florida State, Adeyemi Talabi of Ut- Arlington and Ibukun Alausa all competed at the event.

Starting from the prelims to the semis and then the final, Chukwuma won the women’s 60m final at her debut for Texas Tech at the Texas Tech Open in 7.34s.

Meanwhile, compatriot Favor Ofili got her chance to contest in the 200m sprint for the first time this year at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ofili returned at a time of 22.80s ahead of Jada Baylark who clocked 23.39s.

This mark is just 0.05s off the African Record (AR) held by her and is her first 200m race in 2022.