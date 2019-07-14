The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has gone spiritual to ensure the Super Eagles defeat Algeria in today’s semi final clash and go ahead to win the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
National Chairman of NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, who just arrived Cairo, Egypt, revealed that his delayed arrival was due to the 21 days fasting and prayers he held in support of the Super Eagles campaign at the conti- nental soccer fiesta.
“I just arrived Egypt, and it was because I fasted for 21 days and nights to give our team the spiritual support and strength needed at times ilk this,” Ikpea said.
“This is not new with us in the NFSC, because we have had such fasting and prayers on behalf of the team and the country on several occasions,” he added.
The Super Eagles face Algeria’s Desert Foxes today in Cairo, in a semi final clash that has been described as titanic by football pundits.
