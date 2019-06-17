Zika Bobby

Veteran actor and pro-Biafra agitator, Joseph Okechukwu, has said the failure of Nigeria is as a result of the huge fraud in her structure, which has perpetually enslaved everybody.

How realistic is Biafra given the current structure of Nigeria?

It’s become a steadily unfolding reality, and the pace of its evolution has become incontrovertibly epochal. Yes, Nigeria is fraudulently structured to fail and perpetually enslave all of us. By all of us I mean Yoruba, Hausa, the ethnic nationalities in the place called Middle Belt, the ones in Eastern Nigeria, and so on. But today, nearly every one of these ethnic nationalities has finally reached their wit’s end. Everyone is fed up and you know what that means…’to your tent oh Israel!’

But most of these ethnic nationalities are not campaigning to leave Nigeria and form a nation of their own like Biafran agitators. What is your take?

Not true. They all want to be out of the fraud. They just aren’t as forceful and insistent as the Biafrans, probably because they didn’t lose over three million people in a lopsided war. Probably because the federal character initiative of Nigeria and the Quota system doesn’t hurt them half as much as it hurts my people; probably because there’s still something in there for the rest of them. But like I said earlier, everyone’s beginning to feel the pinch right now and it’s going to get even worse. We’ve been trying to let them know the same ‘common enemy’ who got us by the neck is eventually going to go for their jugular, but no! They called us ‘wailers’ and kept right on down the road to perdition. So now we’re here – more divided and confused than ever. Hopefully there are still a few common grounds left. Hopefully the rest of us can finally break loose from the slave master’s spell and face reality. This isn’t the time for hallucination and unrealistic optimistic postulations. It’s the moment of truth and we need to speak that truth boldly to ourselves.

Why did you choose this path? You’re about the only celebrity I know who is agitating for Biafra sovereignty.

I didn’t choose the path. The path chose me. And when you’re chosen, who you are means very little.

What was the turning point for you?

The endless and intentional humiliation, deprivation, and consequent emasculation of my people in the most brazen fashion ever were my wake up call. I remember one of those days while I was grieving silently over the wickedness of the Nigerian system on people from my part of the country; I carelessly stumbled on something from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. And that was it. I don’t even remember what it was I listened to, but it kind of gave me the feeling that I wasn’t alone.

What’s your relationship with Nnamdi Kanu?

There’s no such thing like friction. Besides, I don’t remember chastising him openly at anytime. If you are talking about the video in which I spoke to IPOB members regarding making God jealous by the way they hold Kanu to some forms of worship, that wasn’t me chastising him. That was just me in my element and once I said that it was over. I have channels of getting to him but that situation was just what it was, a family affair. Engaging in any low level media fisticuffs would eventually belittle one and consequently betray the mission, which I’m extremely passionate about. You need to understand that some of these social media attacks come from a place of frustration, desperation, and hopelessness – because our people have suffered for far too long. So sometimes they throw punches even at themselves without knowing it. I get that. And that’s why stuff like media attacks from my own won’t really bother me.

I love my brothers and sisters and they love me too. I would never get into a fight with Mazi Kanu or anyone for that matter. That would be too foolish, too risky, and too dangerous. Our enemies are running out of weapons. I won’t be their supply line.

I don’t have anything against my people. We’re all busy working towards the common goal. We are putting together a team to unite our home front and get ready for what must happen very soon. If you watched the video announcement that I did for that team, you’d see that I made that abundantly clear. We are not competing with anybody. We’re rather spreading our tentacles. We’re one family, from one mother who has missed us so much and can’t wait to have her babies back home. And she will, pretty soon. The sole aim of this new team is Unity and Spiritual Fortification. We see human arrowheads but much of what has kept us in bondage over the years have been wrought in the realms of deep occult wickedness with incantations and human sacrifices. We will overwhelm their divination with our exhortation; we will devastate their incantations with our intercession; the miracles of our God will swallow the magic of their magicians. And all those things that have kept us divided over the years shall now become our rallying point. Besides, we will also use this platform to reassure our Christian brothers and sisters who were almost feeling left out due to notion in some quarters that their religion was being talked down on and may not be valued after all. Trust me, Christianity doesn’t just have a large place in our dream home, it does have a major role to play in the realisation of the dream and that’s also what this new team will be about.

Apart from IPOB, there are so many other organisations that are also in the struggle for a state of Biafra, though not as popular as IPOB. What’s your relationship with those ones?

I have great relationship with as many of them as I have had cause to interact or share ideas with. They’re amazing people doing the best they can to actualise the dream. This is why I think we all need to stop fighting and start working together. The coast is very clear right now.