Dozens of people are feared dead after a fuel tanker flipped and exploded in Benue State in northern Nigeria on Monday.

The driver of the tanker lost control of the vehicle after trying to dodge a pothole, eyewitnesses said.

An 18-seater bus collided with the burning tanker and also caught fire.

At least 10 bodies have been recovered while more than 50 people have been taken to hospitals, Benue State officials said.