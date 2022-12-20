From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the Federal Republic of Germany, yesterday, agreed to deepen cooperation in the fight against insecurity, energy transition, climate change and other areas.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and his German Counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, made the commitment on behalf of the governments of Nigeria and Germany during a bilateral meeting in Abuja.

Speaking during the bilateral meeting, Onyeama said the meeting was called to strengthen bilateral ties, people-to people relations, partnership in the energy and economic sectors, tackle climate change, insecurity, and strengthen collaborations across all sectors.

Onyeama also said the meeting was happening at a time 22 pieces of artefacts were repatriated from Germany to Nigeria, which he said, were not just of aesthetics value to the country, but deep cultural and spiritual importance to Nigeria.

Onyeama said: “Regarding energy transmission, it is something that we want to see as the transition to fossil fuel by 2060.

“Hydrogen, of course, is one of the options and strategies that are still in place. And we are very opened to engaging with our partners such as Germany to further develop this.

“We have fully committed into Climate Action and it is a whole of government approach.

“You are coming in the context of the return of various artefacts that have been residing in Germany for a number of decades.

“We wish first of all to extend on behalf of the Government of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, our deep gratitude to your government for this gesture of return of these artefacts that have not just of aesthetic value to us, but deep cultural and spiritual importance to the people of Nigeria.

“We have strong economic cooperation between our two countries and as a country that is an oil and gas producing country, we have tried as a government to diversify our economy.”

Also speaking, Baerbock said there were so many ways in which Nigeria and Germany, the European Union and African Union needed to strengthen collaborations for economic and mutual benefits.

Baerbock hailed Nigeria for its resilience in the fight and resistance against terrorism and the rebuilding of areas previously in control of Boko Haram.

“There are so many topics between Germany and Nigeria, The European Union and the African Union which we can intensify our cooperation.

“We are really appreciative of how your government have supported us. We went to Borno State to see first-hand what part of your society have been through within the last year. But also how you resisted terrorism and how rebuilt the areas which have been taken by Boko Haram and others. So, we really applaud your engagement for the security of the people,” Baerbock said.