From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The government of the Czech Republic has allocated $10.5 million to Nigeria as research funding to foster growth and expansion of infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation.

Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Prof Mohammed Haruna made the disclosure during the launch of the call for research and development proposals for the Delta 2 programme on Wednesday in Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The project is a brainchild of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer/Information exchange between Nigeria and the Czech Republic (PICTT) inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari last year.

Haruna explained that aside from the $10.5 million funding donated by the technology agency of the Czech Republic (TA CR), the Federal Government through NASENI would supplement the fund with $5.7 million.

“Technology acquisition and domestication through this collaboration will help in bridging the technology gap between Nigeria and the West and facilitate the transition to a manufacturing economy. Indeed deployment of technology is crucial to mitigate our socio-economic and security challenges.

“The Delta 2 programme is uniquely designed to catalyse technology transfer and mobilise positive interactions and investments among private sectors and relevant stakeholders in Nigeria and the Czech Republic, he said

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

NASENI DG also added that the project proposal submissions would cover the period between May and July 2022, adding that the output of the projects is expected to yield patents, pilot plants, and the development of proven technologies, among others.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Haruna added: “These project results will revolutionise our agricultural practices and mining methods. It is expected to create new MSMEs and promote existing ones. The resulting technologies from these collaborations will be transferred and domesticated in Nigeria through NASENI and other research institutions and private companies.”

PICTT Chairman Muhammadu Dahiru said that the Delta 2 programme would empower the country’s entrepreneurs, and research institutions with grants also with the technology needed in developing new products and enhancing old ones. So that as a country we can able to produce things that we consume

Noting that Nigeria’s over independence on importation is the major problem for the country, Dahiru said there is a need to change the narrative.

“At the end of the day, we want to start manufacturing things in Nigeria so that we can stop the inflation and naira free fall,” he stated.

On her part, the economic and commercial affairs, Embassy of the Czech Republic in Abuja, Baeta Matusikova, said the experience of her country and the potential Nigeria has in technology both countries can develop a fantastic future for the private sector.