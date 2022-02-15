With barely a week to the start of the 2022 Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship slated for Lagos, the African Fencing Confederation has approved a fencing academy for Nigeria.

The African championship, which is expected to feature over 200 participants from no fewer than 10 countries, will now take place at Festival Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos from February 23-27. It was initially billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The Samray Fencing Academy, which would become functional immediately after the African championship, will help in accelerating the development of the sport in Nigeria.

According to the Confederation, the approval of the Samray Fencing academy is due to the huge potential Nigeria has to be among the leading forces in the sport in Africa.

Nigerian Fencing Federation boss, Adeyinka Samuel, expressed delight at the development, declaring that the academy, which is an independent state-of-the-art facility, will play a major role in grooming world-class fencers from Nigeria.