The Nigeria Professional Football League will now have four teams to parades in the fourth coming continental football in Africa.

It could be recalled only two clubs in NPFL represented Nigeria’s team in the continent this season .

Lobi Stars and Rangers Int’l both team gave a good account of themselves by getting to the group stages of the CAF champions league and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

The high points of having two clubs in the continents was as results of outstanding performance of Enyimba last season in the continents where the two times winners of CAF champions league got to the semi final of CAF Confederation Cup where they loss out to Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

This is good news to NPFL faithful that four teams will represent Nigeria’s in next continental football in Africa.