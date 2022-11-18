By Beifoh Osewele

Nigeria has been re-elected as member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Public Key Directory (ICAO-PKD) Board for the fourth time in recognition of the vital role it has been playing on the global stage of electronic travel documents.

The election of Nigeria and other countries to the Board was the highpoint of the 29th ICAO-PKD Board meeting in Speke Resort Munyoyo, Uganda between November 16 and 17.

The country’s delegation was led by the Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris.

The ICAO-PKD is a central repository for exchanging information required to authenticate electronic Machine Readable Travel Documents (e-MRTDs) such as ePassports, electronic ID cards and Visible Digital Seals.

The Board is the standing body responsible for the ICAO administration and operation procedures to ensure efficient operation of the PKD, including its financial and contractual management. It as well develops policies.

ICAO-PKD is made up of 88 member countries, with 15 Board members who serves three years term each.

Board members are nominated and voted by PKD participants and are appointed by ICAO Council in accordance with the provision of the MoU.

Nigeria has over the years been an active participant in the ICAO-PKD Board meetings and has contributed immensely, especially on the issue of electronic Passport control system and border control solution.